Govt Taking Measures To Fully Establish Supremacy Of Law, Justice In Country: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said, the government was taking measures to fully establish the supremacy of law and justice in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said, the government was taking measures to fully establish the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

"Our model of governance is Riasat-e-Madina, the golden principles of which were a welfare state and rule of law," he maintained.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of British Members of Parliament (MPs) that included Lord Wajid Khan, Naz Shah and Muhammad Yasin.

He said that focusing on the progress of every segment of the society was a must for the development of whole society.

During the meeting, various measures of the present government, its people-friendly policies as well as the steps taken to highlight the issue of Kashmir were discussed.

The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister for raising his voice on Islamophobia and taking measures for social protection and poverty alleviation of the economically backward segments for the first time on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

Besides, they were also appreciative of the steps taken for the welfare of masses in Azad Kashmir by the newly elected government.

