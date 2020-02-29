UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Implement Its Manifesto: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:32 PM

Govt taking measures to implement its manifesto: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on its manifesto and taking all possible measures to fulfill its promises made with the people

In a statement issued here, he said the obsolete system of the past government ruined the national institutions. The government was eradicating corruption of decades, he added.

The CM said that the opposition parties were not united and their only agenda was to protect their corruption.

He said that the past rulers committed corruption instead of paying attention to national progress and prosperity. politics of those who looted national exchequer had come to an end, he added.

The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had put the country in the right direction, Usman Buzdar said adding that the government steps were bringing ease in the lives of people. He said the PTI government would complete its tenure as the public had given it mandate for five years.

