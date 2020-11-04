UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Improve Efficiency Of PKLI Within Three Months: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:36 AM

Govt taking measures to improve efficiency of PKLI within three months: Dr Yasmin

Minister for Health in Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that government was taking all possible measures to improve efficiency of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Health in Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that government was taking all possible measures to improve efficiency of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

A huge amount was spent on PKLI during the period of last regime but it could not produce due results, she stated in an interview with a private television channel.

She said that a proper mechanism was not adopted for construction of the PKLI.

She claimed that approval was also not taken through ECNEC and PC-1. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the court had taken notice of irregularities regarding PKLI in 2018 but the ruling party was not in power at that time. Shahbaz Sharif had held meeting with Mr Saeed who was responsible to look after the affairs of board of Governors.

In reply to a question, she said that in the next three months, the PKLI would produce better results.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Punjab 2018 TV All Government Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

37 minutes ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

1 hour ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

54 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

1 hour ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.