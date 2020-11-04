Govt taking measures to improve efficiency of PKLI within three months: Dr Yasmin

Minister for Health in Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that government was taking all possible measures to improve efficiency of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Health in Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that government was taking all possible measures to improve efficiency of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

A huge amount was spent on PKLI during the period of last regime but it could not produce due results, she stated in an interview with a private television channel.

She said that a proper mechanism was not adopted for construction of the PKLI.

She claimed that approval was also not taken through ECNEC and PC-1. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the court had taken notice of irregularities regarding PKLI in 2018 but the ruling party was not in power at that time. Shahbaz Sharif had held meeting with Mr Saeed who was responsible to look after the affairs of board of Governors.

In reply to a question, she said that in the next three months, the PKLI would produce better results.