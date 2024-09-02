Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that incumbent government was taking measures to improve growth rate, and life style of the poor

We have brought inflation to single digit, besides upgrading the national Currency from devaluation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan’s economy is moving towards right direction, he said.

Commenting on political instability, he said efforts are being made to settle down all political issues on negotiating table.

He said the PTI had refused to sit with the government for talks.

In reply to a question about Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said that JUI-F leader should come forward and support the

government for the country's progress and prosperity. Dialogue is the only way to resolve the political issues, he added.