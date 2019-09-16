UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Improve Life Of Common Man: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to improve the life of common man by introducing programmes like Ehsas and Sehat Insaf Cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to improve the life of common man by introducing programmes like Ehsas and Sehat Insaf Cards.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, she said the government was promoting the export-oriented industry by taking ease of doing business initiatives. The measures adopted for facilitating the investors was restoring their confidence, she added.

"Today Pakistan is in safe hands as the civil and military leaderships are on same page to steer the country out of crises," the Special Assistant said. She said reforms were being introduced in national institutions for better public services delivery.

Firdous said in a democracy, the Opposition's role was critical. Jammu and Kashmir was a national issue and all the Opposition parties should join hands with the government for exposing Indian human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir across the globe.

She said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was highlighting at the international forums that the Indian narrative on Kashmir was wrong. The world powers like Russia and China were supporting Pakistan's stance, she added.

To a question, she said no government could think about changing policy on Kashmir issue.

Firdous said the government were utilizing all channels to sensitize the world about the importance of resolution of Kashmir dispute as it might become a nuclear flash point between Pakistan and India. A war between the two nuclear states of South Asia would affect the whole world, she added.

The Special Assistant said that due to an effective foreign policy, the Kashmir issue had been discussed by the United Nations Security Council after decades while the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union had also expressed concern on human right violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

To a question, she said the world was giving priority to their economic interests than the issues like Kashmir. However, the foreign ministers of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia had visited Pakistan and asked India to lift curfew in the Occupied Valley, she added.

She said Punjab Minister Usman Buzdar was running the affairs of his province efficiently and the cabinet reshuffling by him was aimed at improving services delivery to the people.

