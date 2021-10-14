Govt taking measures to include Baloch youth in national mainstream: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday describing Balochistan's human resource as country's real asset, said the government was taking measures on priority basis to include the Baloch youth in national mainstream.

Development of Balochistan was among the government's foremost priorities he said and mentioned that a historic package was announced for the province.

The prime minister was talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the progress of ongoing development projects under the Balochistan Package.