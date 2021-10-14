UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Include Baloch Youth In National Mainstream: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt taking measures to include Baloch youth in national mainstream: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday describing Balochistan's human resource as country's real asset, said the government was taking measures on priority basis to include the Baloch youth in national mainstream.

Development of Balochistan was among the government's foremost priorities he said and mentioned that a historic package was announced for the province.

The prime minister was talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the progress of ongoing development projects under the Balochistan Package.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Progress Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

44 seconds ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

4 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

9 minutes ago
 Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Sa ..

Georgians prepare to rally for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

8 minutes ago
 Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

Iran, EU officials discuss ties, int'l issues

8 minutes ago
 Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace ..

Dist. govt to use all resources for ensuring peace

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.