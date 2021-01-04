UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Increase Power Production: Nadeem Babar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt taking measures to increase power production: Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to increase production in power sector.

Comprehensive strategy was being evolved to bring improvement in energy sector, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

We were trying to provide gas to domestic consumers on priority basis, he stated.

In reply to a question about liquefied natural gas (LNG), agreements, he said a shipment of twelve LNG cargo was coming to Pakistan soon. About independent Power Producers (IPPs), SAPM said that focus would be made on production of electricity sector after resolving the matters with IPPs.

Commenting on reforms in petroleum sector, he said there was dire need to reforming this sector and for this, long term planning was being made to achieve the objectives.

