Govt. Taking Measures To Prevent Use Of Narcotics In Education Institutions: Maqbool

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Monday said that the federal government is implementing robust measures to prevent the use of narcotics in educational institutions across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly, he highlighted the government's coordinated efforts with law enforcement agencies and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to address the growing menace of drug abuse among students.

He said that the collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the police, and the HEC is a critical component of the government's strategy.

"We are working closely with the police and the HEC to ensure that narcotics do not infiltrate our educational institutions. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," he said.

He further mentioned that the Ministry has initiated an awareness campaign aimed at educating students about the dangers of drug use.

This campaign, he said launched with the support of the HEC, is designed to engage both students and faculty, fostering a drug-free environment on campuses.

