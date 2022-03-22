Govt taking measures to prevent water wastage : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the government was taking strict measures to prevent wastage of water.

In his message on World Water Day, he said that citizens should also use water sparingly, adding that water was an invaluable blessing of Allah Almighty.

The chief minister mentioned that Pakistan was rich in both natural and water resources and underlined that the country could be made prosperous by prudently utilizing its aqua resources.

He maintained the government was committed to developing new water reservoirs for future generations, adding that saving depleting water reserves was the collective responsibility.

He mentioned that new dams were being constructed to store more water. Water was a precious asset and it should not be wasted at any cost, he emphasised.

One drop saved today would be of use to the generations to come; he maintainedand concluded that the purpose of celebrating this day was to raise public awarenessabout the prudent use of water in daily life.