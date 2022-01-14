UrduPoint.com

'Govt Taking Measures To Provide Facilities To People'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

'Govt taking measures to provide facilities to people'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Friday said the government was taking measures to provide basic facilities to people.

Talking to a delegation at his office, he said the provision of drinking water and sewerage facilities were being improved by changing old water pipelines.

He said the government was providing funds for beautification of the city and ongoing projects would be completed by the end of the current year.

He said different sewerage projects in Warispura, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colonyand other localities were being completed with a fast pace.

Related Topics

Water National University Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

11 seconds ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in P ..

843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highes ..

Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for App ..

Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for Approval of Oral COVID-19 Medicin ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Region ..

Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Regions - Presidential Decrees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.