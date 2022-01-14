'Govt taking measures to provide facilities to people'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javed on Friday said the government was taking measures to provide basic facilities to people.

Talking to a delegation at his office, he said the provision of drinking water and sewerage facilities were being improved by changing old water pipelines.

He said the government was providing funds for beautification of the city and ongoing projects would be completed by the end of the current year.

He said different sewerage projects in Warispura, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colonyand other localities were being completed with a fast pace.