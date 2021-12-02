Govt taking measures to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says being cognizant of the sufferings of people due to inflation, we are extending subsidy to the deserving people on essential commodities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Chairing a meeting on Ehsaas Rashan Programme in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said being cognizant of the sufferings of people due to inflation, we are extending subsidy to the deserving people on essential commodities.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to speed up the registration process of Karyana Stores to benefit maximum number of poor households under the programme.

He also directed to involve district government authorities to raise awareness among Karyana Stores and the potential beneficiaries in this regard.

The Prime Minister was apprised that under the programme, a monthly subsidy of one thousand rupees on flour, ghee and pulses will be given to twenty million households that have their monthly income below fifty thousand rupees.

He was also briefed that the programme will be launched across the country on the 15th of this month. Registration of Karyana Stores under the programme is in progress, and more than 15000 Karyana Stores have been registered so far.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to undertake emergency measures and bring out- of-box solutions to control smuggling of essential commodities.

Imran Khan stressed that emergency measures must be taken to control smuggling of wheat, urea, sugar, flour, petrol and to check money laundering.

He said the objective is to provide relief to the common man against price hike.

The Prime Minister said that heavy damage is inflicted on the economy of the country due to smuggling of food commodities due to price differential.

Imran Khan said smuggling creates artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately results in price hike.

The meeting was informed that the FIA has undertaken extensive investigations against illegal money laundering and holding of US Dollars.

It was informed in the meeting that manpower is being increased at border crossings to check goods and to ensure that each load is recorded for tracking purposes.

The meeting was further informed that significant success has been achieved to control illegal petrol smuggling and in operations against hoarders.