Govt Taking Measures To Provide Relief To People In Flood Hit Areas Of Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking serious steps to provide relief and support to the flood victims on emergency basis to reduce their difficulties

He expressed these views at an important meeting with the former provincial minister MPA Nawbzada Tariq Magsi at his residence. The two leaders had a detailed discussion on political issues, including flood situation, relief activities and rehabilitation of the victims.

Expressing regret over the damage caused by the floods in Jhal Magsi, the Chief Minister said that the government was taking measures to provide relief and assistance to the victims.

He said that the provincial government would also ensure the restoration of agricultural land and canal system for which an effective agricultural restoration plan had been set up under which a subsidy of more than Rs 15 billion would be given to farmers in Balochistan.

Nawabzada Tariq Magsi apprised the Chief Minister about the flood water situation in Jhal Magsi and the damage caused to the canal system and agricultural land.

The Chief Minister assured that steps would be taken on emergency basis to fill the cracks in the canals and drain the flood water so that it could be made possible for the farmers to cultivate their rabi crops.

On this occasion, Nawabzada Tariq Magsi appreciated the Chief Minister for the agricultural rehabilitation plan.

