UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Measures To Provide Relief To Poor: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Govt taking measures to provide relief to poor: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible measures to provide relief to poor people facing price hike issues now a days.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The government, he said, was well aware of the genuine problems of masses.

He added that there was a dire need to bring down the wheat and other commodity prices in the country.

He said the matter to bring the prices down was under consideration and masses would be given relief without further delay.

To a question about shortage of wheat in different parts of the country, he said the Federal government had dispatched flour to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa as per their requirement.

About development works, Asad Umer said the government would utilize all the funds allocated in the budget for development of neglected parts of the country.

The federal minister said water reservoirs including Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu would be constructed for generating cheap energy besides meeting the requirement of the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Water Budget Agriculture Price All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

1 hour ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

2 hours ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.