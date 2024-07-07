Govt taking measures to resolve issues of masses:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The PMLN,Federal and Punjab, government is taking measures to resolve the issues of the masses .

It was claimed by PMLN Member Punjab Assembly and District General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous while talking to APP at PML-N Sillanwali tehsil office on Sunday.

He said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking practical steps for prosperity and develop ment .

Rana Munawar Ghous highlighted the government's relentless efforts to combat inflation and reduce unemployment .

"The PMLN had always been and would continue to be a beacon of prosperity for the country and nation , " he stated .

The PMLN was the guarantor of the promotion of democratic values,he claimed." We had consistently played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of the people and ensuring national security and development",MPA added.