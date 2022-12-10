Govt taking measures to revive economy: NA speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that the coalition government was taking practical measures to revive the economy, as the country was passing through hard times due to devastating floods.

Talking to the media after visiting Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior member and worker Begum Shamim Niazi's residence here, he said that the under-pressure economy was always dealt with collective decisions, promising that the situation would improve soon. "Pakistan does not face any default risk," he added.

The speaker maintained that economic stability could only come from political stability, saying that country's development was possible only by following the Constitution and law, as no country could develop or progress in the presence of uncertainty. The politics of false allegations must end, he said adding that instead of accusing each other, all political parties should sit together and find solution to the challenges facing the country.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that being a democratic country, all political parties should strive to strengthen democracy and respect the parliament, adding that inflation and unemployment had become major issues worldwide after COVID-19, and these difficulties could be overcome through stabilising the economy.

He was hopeful that the country would soon come out of all kinds of difficulties as the government was taking various administrative measures to overcome challenges related to economy. He said that the future of Pakistan was bright as its multi-talented youth were bringing good name to the country in every field of life.

He regretted that cases had been registered against all political parties in the past. It remained a practice in the past that the media trial of politicians was carried out or planned campaigns were run against them as soon as they were out of power, he explained. "We have to get out of this mess," he suggested.

To a question about tenure of the incumbent government, he said it would complete its constitutional term. He termed the meeting of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with President Dr Arif Alvi a good omen, saying that doors on talks among political parties should never be closed in politics.

Party leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza, Aslam Gill, Jameel Munj, Haji Azizul Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Asif Nagra, Atif Rafiq, Amjad Jatt, Raja Shabbir and others were also present.