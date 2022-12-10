UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Measures To Revive Economy: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Govt taking measures to revive economy: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that the coalition government was taking practical measures to revive the economy, as the country was passing through hard times due to devastating floods.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Saturday that the coalition government was taking practical measures to revive the economy, as the country was passing through hard times due to devastating floods.

Talking to the media after visiting Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior member and worker Begum Shamim Niazi's residence here, he said that the under-pressure economy was always dealt with collective decisions, promising that the situation would improve soon. "Pakistan does not face any default risk," he added.

The speaker maintained that economic stability could only come from political stability, saying that country's development was possible only by following the Constitution and law, as no country could develop or progress in the presence of uncertainty. The politics of false allegations must end, he said adding that instead of accusing each other, all political parties should sit together and find solution to the challenges facing the country.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that being a democratic country, all political parties should strive to strengthen democracy and respect the parliament, adding that inflation and unemployment had become major issues worldwide after COVID-19, and these difficulties could be overcome through stabilising the economy.

He was hopeful that the country would soon come out of all kinds of difficulties as the government was taking various administrative measures to overcome challenges related to economy. He said that the future of Pakistan was bright as its multi-talented youth were bringing good name to the country in every field of life.

He regretted that cases had been registered against all political parties in the past. It remained a practice in the past that the media trial of politicians was carried out or planned campaigns were run against them as soon as they were out of power, he explained. "We have to get out of this mess," he suggested.

To a question about tenure of the incumbent government, he said it would complete its constitutional term. He termed the meeting of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with President Dr Arif Alvi a good omen, saying that doors on talks among political parties should never be closed in politics.

Party leaders Syed Hassan Murtaza, Aslam Gill, Jameel Munj, Haji Azizul Rehman Chan, Faisal Mir, Asif Nagra, Atif Rafiq, Amjad Jatt, Raja Shabbir and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Democracy Ishaq Dar Progress Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

44�power�pilferers�nabbed in a day in South ..

44�power�pilferers�nabbed in a day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 DD FIA killed over personal enmity in Lakki Marwat ..

DD FIA killed over personal enmity in Lakki Marwat

2 minutes ago
 Iran Summons UK Ambassador Over Support of Nationw ..

Iran Summons UK Ambassador Over Support of Nationwide Protests - Reports

2 minutes ago
 There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhst ..

There Is No Geopolitical 'Game' in Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Gas Union - Lavr ..

10 minutes ago
 21 Sui gas meters disconnected

21 Sui gas meters disconnected

10 minutes ago
 CIA Cantonment bust dacoit gang

CIA Cantonment bust dacoit gang

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.