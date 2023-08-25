Open Menu

Govt Taking Measures To Revive Tourism: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for State on Tourism and Chairman of PTDC board of Directors Wasi Shah on Friday said the interim government took serious measures to promote tourism in the country to support the national economy.

In a statement, the minister said he and his team were striving to make the country a paradise for tourists. "Pakistan is a safe country for tourism that attracts swathes of local and foreign tourists to explore its natural, geographic, and architectural beauty," he added.

He said the government was formulating strategies to provide all kinds of facilities to the tourists that would pave the way to encourage them to come to Pakistan.

On the occasion, he took serious notice and sought a complete report from the relevant authorities about police officials misbehaving with a foreign tourist couple in Pind Dadan Khan.

"Nobody will be allowed to misbehave or disrespect foreign tourists," he added.

