Govt Taking Measures To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crisis: Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Govt taking measures to steer country out of economic crisis: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr Asif Kirmani on Friday said that government was making all-out efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis caused by flawed policies of previous regime.

Talking to a private news channel he said, all political parties should set aside political differences and work collectively for the betterment of the country as Pakistan was passing through crucial times.

Dr Asif said that from 2013 to 2018 economy was stable under the PML-N government but later due to PTI government's wrong policies, the country's economy was facing multiple challenges.

He said PTI was responsible for current political and economic crisis.

Kirmani said that giving subsidy on petroleum products by former prime minister Imran Khan was mere political point scoring well ahead of No-Confidence motion and to create obstacles for the next government.

