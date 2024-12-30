Govt Taking Measures To Strengthen Economy, Address Public Issues: Qaisar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh on Monday said the government was taking all possible measures to strengthen the national economy and address the public issues.
Talking to media in Chiniot, the minister emphasized that increasing the per capita growth rate was essential to bring tangible improvements to the lives of citizens.
He highlighted the critical role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in economic development by providing financial and technical support to these businesses would reduce poverty and create employment opportunities, thereby improving the standard of living for the people.
He underscored the need to expand the tax net, noting that approximately 5.6 million people currently pay taxes, while millions more could be brought into the tax system.
Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh said the government was implementing effective measures to simplify and streamline the tax system and eliminate tax evasion to boost national revenue and provide resources for developmental projects.
Commenting on the behavior of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister remarked that the party's contradictory actions—running a campaign against the establishment on social media while simultaneously calling for negotiations—reflect a lack of seriousness. He stressed that political parties should resolve issues through dialogue and termed the ongoing negotiations a positive step.
During an open court in Chiniot, Qaisar Ahmad discussed the various public concerns, including sanitation, healthcare, and other civic amenities. He directed the authorities concerned to resolve these issues immediately. The minister distributed financial aid among deserving individuals, sewing machines were provided to women, and educational fees for students in need were covered.
Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh reiterated the government's commitment to public welfare and economic stability. He assured that the positive outcomes of these measures would soon be evident to the people.
