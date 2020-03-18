Govt taking measures to successfully contain coronavirus: Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan

UrduPoint.com
Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to successfully contain and control the spreading of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to successfully contain and control the spreading of coronavirus.

It was responsibility of all segments of the society including politicians, high officials, teachers and others to educate the masses to adopt precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was holding the meetings with the Federal ministers and concerned quarters to review the measures taken by the government to cope with the pandemic.

The spokesman said awareness campaign through messages, pamphlets and banners had already been launched at national level to inform the people about the benefits of adopting precautionary measures.

Media was highlighting the efforts and steps taken by the government against coronavirus on day to day basis, he added.

He said the provincial governments with the assistance of the federal government were providing the best medical and other facilities to the pilgrims in quarantines.

