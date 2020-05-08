Govt taking measures to support needy people in COVID-19 situation: Ahmed Yar Hiraj

Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Chairman Ahmed Yar Hiraj on Thursday said that COVID-19 had pressurized the leadership in third world countries, due to lack of opportunities and facilities but the incumbent Government of Pakistan was taking excellent measures through tax break and huge relief package to the needy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Chairman Ahmed Yar Hiraj on Thursday said that COVID-19 had pressurized the leadership in third world countries, due to lack of opportunities and facilities but the incumbent Government of Pakistan was taking excellent measures through tax break and huge relief package to the needy.

He was speaking here at an "International Webinar" on "Importance of Leadership Skills during Crisis Management", jointly organized by Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a press release issued here said.

The Webinar was dedicated to the 97th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan. It was aimed to spread awareness on the significance of leadership qualities during the crisis in context of COVID-19.

Ahmed Yar Hiraj highlighted the contribution of the national leader of Azerbaijan. He said in this pandemic, the Government should show optimism to eradicate the depression during COVID-19.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan explained the leadership qualities of Heydar Aliyev that how he contributed for the people of Azerbaijan. In 1990s, when Azerbaijan was in havoc, Heydar proved that the situation could be changed through economic development and social reforms.

Ali Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan presented special remarks on the birth anniversary of Heydar. He stated that the current leadership of Azerbaijan was following the footsteps of Heydar as Azerbaijan was facing multiple territorial issues.

Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore stated that the common interest of Pakistan and Azerbaijan was a peaceful environment in the country. International laws should be implemented to avoid the conflicts.

Dr Farid Shafiyev, Chairman, Center of Analysis of International Relations, Baku discussed the typology of leadership especially in context to crisis management. He stated that Hyder combined all types of leadership and how he recovered the country from crisis in 1990s.

The Azerbaijan Government was prepared for the pandemic by analyzing the situation of the world. He appreciated Pakistan's efforts in COVID-19. He explained the measures taken by Azerbaijan Government and the reforms in health sector.

Ms Kaana Aidarkul Chairman Kyrgyz Association of Women In The Security Sector stated that Kyrgyz Republic, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have friendly relations and share common culture.

She appreciated the efforts of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the pandemic. Azerbaijan and Pakistan must continue mutual cooperation to support each other, she added.