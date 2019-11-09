UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Utilize Minerals: Haider Khan

Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hadir Khan has said that there is lot of deposits of precious and semi precious stones in the region and the government is taking measures to utilize this treasure

Talking to media here Saturday the minister said that the government making positive policies for the proper utilization and revenue generation through these deposits.

He said that many departments of Gems and minerals sector are conducting different cutting and polishing courses of precious and semi precious stones.

Some private NGO' s also working for the development of gems sector in Gilgit Baltistan adding cutting and polishing of stones can increase the worth of any rough stone 50 to 100 times the minister said.

Many departments imported foreign cutting and polishing machinery and they are continuously conducting different cutting and polishing courses of different lengths for the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.

