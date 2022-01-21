UrduPoint.com

Govt. Taking Multiple Historic Measures To Uplift Hospitality Sector: Ali Awan

January 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said that the government was taking multiple historic measures for uplift of tourism sector for which all available resources were being utilized.

Talking to a private news channel, Awan pledged that special arrangements will be made for the public at tourist sites to promote a positive image of the country, adding, government for the first time in history was identifying and developing places that have potential to draw tourists' attention.

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the Federal and provincial governments were taking collective steps for development of tourist sites and promotion of tourism, adding, several new destinations have been explored for tourists in rural areas of the country which is expected to uplift the economy.

Skardu international airport would also boost tourism industry and the economic growth in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding, in line with PM's vision, KPK government was constructing network of road infrastructure for an easy access to tourism places.

He said there were serious connectivity and internet-related issues in the region which were being addressed on priority, adding, previous governments had never given priority for promotion of tourism due to that industry has suffered badly.

He said that tourism is booming in the scenic hills of Kumrat and Swat valley, which is a positive sign of improvement in hospitality sector of country.

Replying a question, he said that disciplinary action has been ordered against the officers over negligence in the Murree tragedy.

The government had also launched a strict crackdown against the hotels in Murree who were charging high rates and exploiting tourists, he added.

The government was committed to make Murree a better tourist destination and will reduce the overcrowding in Murree by formulating better strategies and better road infrastructures, he added.

