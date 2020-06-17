Govt taking multiple steps to contain spread of coronavirus in country: Sadaqat Abbasi

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said that the federal government was utilizing all available resources to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 from 25,000 to 30,000 per day and taking multiple steps to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said that the Federal government was utilizing all available resources to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 from 25,000 to 30,000 per day and taking multiple steps to contain the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the challenge of COVID-19 was not only the issue of Pakistan but the entire world was dealing with this pandemic and the revival of economy was topmost priority of the government.

"Pakistan's testing capacity was limited when the first case was reported in the country but with each passing day, it was increasing," he said, adding that Pakistan was taking special measures to protect the health professionals who were battling the coronavirus on the frontline.

He said government was now on daily basis reviewing the coronavirus situation and taking suggestions from medical and economic experts to tackle the situation effectively.

He asked the opposition to work for strengthening the country by setting aside personal agendas for the time being and discussed the issue of coronavirus collectively and opposition parties should play the role of a responsible opposition as the country could not afford political instability in the current scenario.

Sadaqat Abbasi said any strategy of the government with regard to the coronavirus response was focused on making sure the segments of the society those were economically weak in the country were not drastically impacted by the pandemic.

He said the government was doing the right thing by drawing a balance between saving lives from COVID-19 and in the meanwhile continuing the economic activities.

There was a need for ensuring proper implementation on SOPs, he urged.

He said government has a comprehensive plan and pursuing in collaboration with National Command and Operation Centre and all the relevant departments.

He said lockdown would be carried out in the targeted and affected areas of the coronavirus and fine would be imposed on those who would violate the SOPs.

Like other countries Pakistani government was striving to improve health facilities; strengthen the workforce available with it; set up new hospitals and increased testing capacity with availability of ventilators and to accommodate and treat coronavirus patients, he said.