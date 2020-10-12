Govt taking number of steps to bring down inflation: Sadqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking every possible step to strengthen the economy to bring down the food prices in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has strictly ordered to take steps to control the prices of basic food items, adding, it is a historic that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing sincere efforts to change the lifestyle of common man and for the interest of common people's issues he scheduled cabinet meetings after every one week.

Replying to a question, he said multiple reasons were behind this inflation rate in the country but on the flip side government was making all out efforts to give immediate relief to people.

He said the government will not only provide relief to common masses but will also taking serious actions against the profiteers and holders responsible for creating artificial shortages and increasing inflation.

"We must not doubt the sincere efforts that the government is making to facilitate the people of the country at all costs", he mentioned.

He said a proper planning and forecasting is mandatory to overcome such challenges in future.

Responding to a question, he regretted that the opposition parties were always busy thinking that to protect their political interests.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had organized volunteers' Tiger Force to serve humanity in this hour of need but the opposition was busy criticizing it for the sake of criticism.

"The Tiger Force has not been created for any political interest but to serve the poor people in need," he asserted and added that the volunteers would neither be given funds nor salary, so they needed to be encouraged and supported.