Govt taking optimum measures to control price hike, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan Friday said that the government was taking various measures to control price hike and provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segment of society.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, moved by Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Ms Shahida Rahmani, he blamed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for rising inflation in the country which was adversely affecting the overburdened population. Rana Ishaq said that the present government has announced several packages in the last budget to provide maximum relief to the people of the country.

Utility Stores were providing flour, sugar, edible oil to masses on subsidized rates. He hoped that the value of rupee would stabilize after receiving money from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, Mohsin Dawar urged the Federal government to make efforts for the safe returns of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan and different parts of the country as soon as possible.

He also demanded the provincial government to release compensation to facilitate the IDPs, adding that law enforcement agencies should exert maximum efforts for the returns of the IDPs.