Govt taking pain to normalize life in flood affected areas of Tank, DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The government is striving to provide relief and rehabilitate the flood affected areas of Tank and South Waziristan.

As part of such efforts, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday visited to the flood affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

During the visit he was briefed on the damages and relief activities in flood affected areas of the two districts.

The prime minister was informed that a total of 437 houses were damaged besides causing damage to the standing crop, livestock in Pai, Ranwal and its adjoining areas including Shahbaz Garah, Chirhi, Therhi.

The National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) on behalf of the Federal government distributed five food load trucks besides providing compensation worth Rs one million to families who suffered human losses each.

The district administrations of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan made effective measures for rehabilitation and relief of flood affectees areas.

An amount to the tune of Rs 500000 would be given for completely damaged houses each while Rs 200,000 is being given to partially damaged houses. Similarly the KP government provided Rs800000 to the families of each victim.

In those areas three medical camps were established while one temporary camp was set up in Amakhel area and provided medical treatment.

Similarly, clean drinking water was arranged for these areas after pumping out rain water from the area.

The prime minister also visited the flood affected area of Prova where a relief camp was established in a Ramak school where about 200 to 300 families were given food and non-food items besides provision of medical treatment.

The flash flood damaged about 293 houses besides destroying 1720 hectares of agricultural land.

The prime minister also interacted with flood affected people and assured full support of the government in this challenging time.