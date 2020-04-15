UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Possible Measures To Fight With Coronavirus: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday showed strong commitment and said the government was taking all possible measures to fight with the spread of coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday showed strong commitment and said the government was taking all possible measures to fight with the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

He supported the government's decision for maintaining lockdown and said the government was committed to facilitate the poor and daily wagers during the emergency.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his fear that big cities like Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi have serious threats of coronavirus pandemic.

The minister lauded the role of the masses in observing social distancing and home isolation�to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said, "There was a great importance of science and technology in combating the Covid-19 epidemic. I am proud of Pakistani scientists, engineers and technicians who came up with exclusive design for local ventilators and we are going to manufacture indigenous ventilators and testing kits."Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was effectively working for the development and uplift of the country and it would complete its constitutional term.

