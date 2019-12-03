Govt. taking practicable measures to promote tourism in GB: Minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the government was taking practical measures to harness massive potential possessed by the Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the government was taking practical measures to harness massive potential possessed by the Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

"Big investment is expected for tourism promotion in Gilgit Baltistan," the minister informed Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain who was called on him here on Tuesday.

Sakrdu airport would also be upgraded at par with the international standard to facilitate the local and foreign tourists, he added.

Both the dignitaries also discussed the development projects being carried out in the area. The construction of Gilgit-Sakrdu highway and Sakrddu hospital also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Minister said the federal government was taking multiple initiatives that were aimed at ensuring development, progress and prosperity of the area.

The federal government was also facilitating the foreign investors for making investments in the GB, he added.

The Governor appreciated the federal government and hoped that the PTI government efforts would definitely ensure development and progress in the area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president of Gilgit Baltistan Justice (Retd) Syed Jafar Shah also met with the minister and discussed political developments in the area.

Ali Amin said popularity of the PTI in Gilgit Baltistan has increased due to the party's pro-citizens policies.