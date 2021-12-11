UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Practical Measures Towards A Hunger-free Nation: MD PBM

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Government under 'Ehsaas program' was taking practical measures towards a hunger-free nation and providing quality shelter to the neglected segments of the society including labourers, and travellers without any discrimination, Managing Director, Pakistan Bait ul Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said on Saturday

"The present government was utilizing its resources for bringing a positive change in the society and paying full attention on the public welfare related landmark projects", he said while talking to ptv.

He said government was expanding the scope of Panagah (shelter homes) and 'langar khanay' across the country, in line with his vision of developing Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state, he added.

The Langar scheme is an important component of present government's social protection program "Ehsaas", he mentioned.

The MD said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was expanding its scope of new Panagahs (Shelter Homes) all across the country under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme, adding, helping the helpless and needy persons was one of top priority of the prime minister.

He assured that deserving people were being provided quality standard food, clean and secure environment through 'Langar Khanas', adding, strict directions were given to relevant authorities for ensuring proper monitoring of 'Panagahs' and 'Langar Khanas'.

He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Panahgaahs and langar khanay were set up for labourers who came from other cities and did not have a place to spend the night and food facilities.

He also lauded the efforts of Prime minister Imran Khan and Dr Sania Nishter for successfully running the different components of the Ehsaas programme, for arranging finances and ensuring transparency in program.

