Govt taking practical steps for AIDS free generation : Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The special assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said the incumbent government was taking practical steps to overcome rising number of HIV AIDS Patients.

The practice of unnecessary injections and reuse of disposable syringes should be discouraged, he added.

In an interview with a private news channel, he announced that a mass awareness campaign would soon be launched at national level to educate public about preventive measures and early treatment options for HIV to prevent generation from becoming victims of HIV/Aids virus.

He called for concerted efforts and engagement by all segments of the society including academia, religious scholars, media and civil society to join hands with government in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

"We have developed a National Action Plan for Injection Safety and have established a National Task force on Injection Safety which is finalizing many regulatory and technical interventions along with developing a National Injection Safety Campaign. Syringe manufacturers and importers have been taken on board," Dr. Zafar said.

The stigma and social taboo associated with the scourge could only be stopped by creating awareness at the gross root level, he added.

Dr Zafar said the Federal government would stand in support of provincial health departments to meet any challenge anywhere in the country.

He said that several innovative steps were being taken to improve the health system of the country and to ensure provision of best medical services at hospitals.

There is urgent need for creating mass awareness about HIV infection, saying people in Pakistan are either unaware of their infection or hiding it due to social and cultural taboos, he said.

Dr Zafar Mirza explained almost 48 per cent people are drug addicts including 20 per cent transgenders who are the main source of spreading HIV and AIDs.

Unsafe, but common, practices such as reusing syringes and drips caused children being infected with HIV diseases, he added.

He said the federal government had planed to introduce auto-disable syringes from next year for reducing infections and diseases caused by repeated use of syringes and this national level program would start from private sector as these practitioners usually did not care about reuse of syringes for minting money from public.

He urged citizens that when common people need to visit any private practitioner they have to be conscious about the harmful reuse of disposable syringes and public should discourage these doctors and quacks who follow these hygienic practices.

He said health ministry has prepared a 'national task force on Injection Safety' which would take strict action against those who commit the mistake and promote the culture of unnecessary and reuse of syringes at private sector.

Dr Zafar Mirza said from the next year government would also enforce complete ban on the import and manufacturing of 'Disposable Syringes' and would promote 'Auto Disposal Syringes' in country to save nation from this deadly disease.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is committed to ensure better health facilities to Public at their door steps, adding, for the purpose government has planned secure blood screening program at National level.

Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood, he said.

He assured that all blood donations should be screened till the end of 2023 for infections prior to use.

Screening for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and syphilis should be mandatory. Blood screening should be performed according to the quality system requirements.

Replying a question, he said the ministry of health would made it mandatory to use Auto Disable (AD) syringes in all government hospitals as well to avoid further complications for citizens as re-use of an insulin pen needle could increase bacterial growth on the needle which could cause HIV infections among citizens, he said.

"By the end of the first quarter of next year, we hope to completely eliminate disposable syringes in the private sector hospitals and replace them with auto-lock syringes," he said adding, "we've had comprehensive talks with relevant stakeholders, including manufacturers and importers."