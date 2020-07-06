Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to put the country on way to leading matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to put the country on way to leading matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the masses at their doorstep. He said this while reviewing pace of sewerage work in NA 155, at a meeting attended by officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), here on Monday.

Although, COVID-19 damaged country's economy but the government's measures including smart lockdown and Ehsaas Kafalat Programme provided relief to masses.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority Naseem Khalid Chandi briefed MNA Aamir Dogar about the development work. He informed that Rs 130 millions were being spent in PP 214,215, and 216.

Aamir Dogar stated that sewerage schemes would be initiated in the areas, with missing facilities. He also instructed construction of disposal station at Mohalla Hazaria.