UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Country's Progress: Aamir Dogar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:28 PM

Govt taking practical steps for country's progress: Aamir Dogar

Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to put the country on way to leading matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to put the country on way to leading matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the masses at their doorstep. He said this while reviewing pace of sewerage work in NA 155, at a meeting attended by officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), here on Monday.

Although, COVID-19 damaged country's economy but the government's measures including smart lockdown and Ehsaas Kafalat Programme provided relief to masses.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority Naseem Khalid Chandi briefed MNA Aamir Dogar about the development work. He informed that Rs 130 millions were being spent in PP 214,215, and 216.

Aamir Dogar stated that sewerage schemes would be initiated in the areas, with missing facilities. He also instructed construction of disposal station at Mohalla Hazaria.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Water Progress Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million NA-155 PP-214

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner pays tributes to front liners ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Slams US for Trying to 'Undermine' Peace i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Preparing for Export Next-Generation T-14 A ..

3 minutes ago

Former Mongolian Prime Minister Jailed for 6 Years ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges WHO to play its role in remov ..

13 minutes ago

Govt committed to complete CPEC projects: Asad Uma ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.