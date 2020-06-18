UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Journalists' Welfare: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Govt taking practical steps for journalists' welfare: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that journalist community would not be left alone despite difficult time of coronavirus pandemic and the provincial government was taking every possible step to facilitate the journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that journalist community would not be left alone despite difficult time of coronavirus pandemic and the provincial government was taking every possible step to facilitate the journalists.

He said the Punjab government was taking lead in helping the journalists who were working on frontline against COVID-19 as financial assistance was being provided to the coronavirus affected media persons.

The Chief Minister was talking to President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmed and General Secretary Riaz Ahmed Baloch who called on him. The Chief Minister presented a cheque worth Rs 1 million for the Press Club Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said the role of media in creating awareness against the pandemic was laudable and said implementation on SOPs could save people from coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government had decided in principle to establish journalist colonies in every division and commissioners concerned had been directed to identify land for the purpose.

More steps would be taken for the welfare of journalist community, he said, adding the government was taking steps to resolve the problems of journalists.

He said that funds of Rs 54 million had been provided for development works in Multan journalist housing colony.

The President Bahawalpur Press Club presented honorary life membership to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, whereas, Secretary Press Club gavea shield to him.

Secretary Information, DGPR and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Lead Media From Government Million Housing Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

31 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Serbian President Vucic Says No Decision on Kosovo ..

2 minutes ago

TRA sponsors ITU&#039;s remote meeting platform

46 minutes ago

Russian Authorities Made no Final Decision on High ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.