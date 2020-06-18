Govt taking practical steps for journalists' welfare: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that journalist community would not be left alone despite difficult time of coronavirus pandemic and the provincial government was taking every possible step to facilitate the journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that journalist community would not be left alone despite difficult time of coronavirus pandemic and the provincial government was taking every possible step to facilitate the journalists.

He said the Punjab government was taking lead in helping the journalists who were working on frontline against COVID-19 as financial assistance was being provided to the coronavirus affected media persons.

The Chief Minister was talking to President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmed and General Secretary Riaz Ahmed Baloch who called on him. The Chief Minister presented a cheque worth Rs 1 million for the Press Club Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said the role of media in creating awareness against the pandemic was laudable and said implementation on SOPs could save people from coronavirus.

He said the Punjab government had decided in principle to establish journalist colonies in every division and commissioners concerned had been directed to identify land for the purpose.

More steps would be taken for the welfare of journalist community, he said, adding the government was taking steps to resolve the problems of journalists.

He said that funds of Rs 54 million had been provided for development works in Multan journalist housing colony.

The President Bahawalpur Press Club presented honorary life membership to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, whereas, Secretary Press Club gavea shield to him.

Secretary Information, DGPR and other officers were also present.