Govt taking practical steps for making Islamabad 'vibrant smart city': Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to overcome the shortage of water and beautification of Islamabad which would make it a 'Vibrant smart city' to uplift the living standards of residents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the upcoming fiscal year would bring significant development activities in Islamabad and his government would fully focus on the issues relating to provision of civic amenities for residents of the Federal capital during his tenure.

Ali Awan said that it was the vision of the Prime minister Imran Khan to beautify the capital on international standards and his team would do their best to realize the objective.

He explained that the 'Ghazi Barotha Water project' is a historic development in Islamabad city and this project was the only viable solution to meet the water requirements of residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

" Ghazi Barotha Water project was a top priority of PTI government in capital, he said, adding, we are pursuing this project seriously to meet residents' demands on urgent basis".

He said that the residents of Islamabad was facing a shortage of water, particularly when the gap between demand and supply widens during the summer.

He also discussed the 'vertical structure' and stressed that it was the need of the hour in view of the increased population.

Awan said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has also launched the multi-billion rupee commercial project of Blue Area to auction the land and spend the revenue for rehabilitation of Islamabad and construction of low-cost housing units.

He said that the Blue Area was a vision of current government of Pakistan and CDA was leading this gigantic venture, adding that the main reason for the auction of commercial plots was to generate money, so that further development of low price housing societies can be done under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

New Blue area provides a distinctive opportunity for businessmen and investors to endorse their businesses and brands in the upcoming, newly developed commercial hub of Islamabad, Ali Awan said.