Govt taking practical steps for resolution of journalists' problems: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the journalist community and it was taking all possible steps to solve them.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the Murree Press Club which met her here.

During the meeting, the importance of tourism in Murree, Murree Press Club and other important issues including problems faced by journalists came under discussion.

The minister said the present coalition government fully believed in freedom of expression.

Marriyum said that practical steps were being taken for group insurance of journalists in the country.

Important amendments were being made in the law regarding the payment of salaries of journalists, she assured.

The minister listened to the problems of the delegation and assured to solve the problems faced by the working journalists including their safety and training.

The delegation comprised Murree Press Club President Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Chairman Shafqat Abbasi, General Secretary Yasir Abbasi, senior members Owaisul Haq and Abuzar Abbasi.