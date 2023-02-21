UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Resolution Of Journalists' Problems: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Govt taking practical steps for resolution of journalists' problems: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the government was aware of the problems being faced by the journalist community and it was taking all possible steps to solve them.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the Murree Press Club which met her here.

During the meeting, the importance of tourism in Murree, Murree Press Club and other important issues including problems faced by journalists came under discussion.

The minister said the present coalition government fully believed in freedom of expression.

Marriyum said that practical steps were being taken for group insurance of journalists in the country.

Important amendments were being made in the law regarding the payment of salaries of journalists, she assured.

The minister listened to the problems of the delegation and assured to solve the problems faced by the working journalists including their safety and training.

The delegation comprised Murree Press Club President Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Chairman Shafqat Abbasi, General Secretary Yasir Abbasi, senior members Owaisul Haq and Abuzar Abbasi.

Related Topics

Murree Maryam Aurangzeb All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

12 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

45 minutes ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chief’s selectio ..

1 hour ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

1 hour ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.