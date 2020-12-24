Govt taking practical steps for speedy progress of Gilgit Baltistan

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said federal government was taking practical measures for socio-economic development of GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said Federal government was taking practical measures for socio-economic development of GB.

"GB has huge potential in tourism and minerals sectors and to reap its benefits joint efforts are needed," the minister said during a meeting here with Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid.

Gandapur felicitated Khalid Khurshid on his election as GB CM and reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment for the uplift of GB at par with other provinces in the country.

The people of GB have showed complete confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in recently held elections.

GB government will work hard to earn the trust of its people, Khurshid said and pledged to focus on health, education, tourism and minerals sectors to raise the living standard of denizens.