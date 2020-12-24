UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Speedy Progress Of Gilgit Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:24 PM

Govt taking practical steps for speedy progress of Gilgit Baltistan

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said federal government was taking practical measures for socio-economic development of GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said Federal government was taking practical measures for socio-economic development of GB.

"GB has huge potential in tourism and minerals sectors and to reap its benefits joint efforts are needed," the minister said during a meeting here with Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid.

Gandapur felicitated Khalid Khurshid on his election as GB CM and reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment for the uplift of GB at par with other provinces in the country.

The people of GB have showed complete confidence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership in recently held elections.

GB government will work hard to earn the trust of its people, Khurshid said and pledged to focus on health, education, tourism and minerals sectors to raise the living standard of denizens.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Gilgit Baltistan Government

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

16 seconds ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

32 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

51 minutes ago

OPCW Visit to Russia Over Navalny Case Impossible ..

1 minute ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

57 minutes ago

Macron no Longer Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Allowed to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.