Govt Taking Practical Steps For Welfare Of Journalists: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Ran Munawer Ghous Khan on Sunday said that the government was taking practical steps for the welfare of journalists and they were free to express their point of view.
Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that the news agency represented Pakistan at national and international levels and was highlighting a soft image of the country. He said that violence against journalists was not acceptable and expressed solidarity with an APP cameraman over a recent incident.
He appreciated APP Sargodha station performance, saying that it was providing authentic news to the public which was really admirable.
