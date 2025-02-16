Open Menu

Govt Taking Practical Steps For Welfare Of Journalists: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Govt taking practical steps for welfare of journalists: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Ran Munawer Ghous Khan on Sunday said that the government was taking practical steps for the welfare of journalists and they were free to express their point of view.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that the news agency represented Pakistan at national and international levels and was highlighting a soft image of the country. He said that violence against journalists was not acceptable and expressed solidarity with an APP cameraman over a recent incident.

He appreciated APP Sargodha station performance, saying that it was providing authentic news to the public which was really admirable.

Recent Stories

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

9 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

25 minutes ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

40 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

55 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

55 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan