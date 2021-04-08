UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Practical Steps To Address Deprivations Of People: Buzdar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Govt taking practical steps to address deprivations of people: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had been taking practical steps to address deprivations of the people and the journey of development would not be stopped as improving the quality of life was top priority of the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the government had been taking practical steps to address deprivations of the people and the journey of development would not be stopped as improving the quality of life was top priority of the government.

In a statement, the CM said the people had trusted him and he was firmly standing for the rights of the people. Those who were dreaming of destabilizing the government had been fallen, he said. Similarly, those engaged in the politics of chaos had become a symbol of desolation after their disintegration, he added.

The CM vowed to continue the journey of development, adding that the government was moving forward with the full trust of the people.

Usman Buzdar asserted that Punjab was being transformed as the development process was in progress and the government was moving forward to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan. He recapitulated to fulfill the promises made with the people, and added that every Pakistani would take part in the journey of development.

The government was rapidly moving forward to solve the public problems and steps were being taken to materialize the vision of composite development in every city and town of the province, he said. The government was well-aware to deal with every challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

