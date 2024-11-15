Govt taking practical steps to address financial challenges in edu sector: Adl. Secretary Education

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Hassan Saqlain, stated that the government was taking urgent steps to improve access to quality of education in the country
He highlighted initiatives such as the provision of free meals in educational institutions, health and sanitation programs, the establishment of Early Childhood Education classrooms, solar-powered schools, a pink bus service for female students, and the creation of IT and STEM labs equipped with robotics and artificial intelligence.
Additionally, unused hostels are being converted into IT labs, and through public-private partnerships, education experts are being integrated into the educational system to enhance its capacity and accessibility.
He was addressing the policy dialogue on "Investing in Education: Bridging Financial Gaps and Optimizing Resource Allocation," hosted by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Coalition for Education. The goal of the dialogue was to shed light on the financial challenges facing education and identify practical actions to ensure the provision of quality education for all, in alignment with Article 25-A of the Constitution and Sustainable Development Goal 4.
At the start of the policy dialogue, Director General of Pakistan Institute of Education, Dr. Mohammad Shahid Soroya, emphasized PIE’s commitment to finding collective and innovative solutions to bridge the educational funding gap.
He pointed out that the education budget for 2022-23 was only 1.5 percent of GDP, which is significantly lower than the 4 percent target set by SDG-4. However, he acknowledged a positive step forward, as allocations for 2024-25 have been increased to 1.9 percent of GDP.
Dr. Soroya reaffirmed PIE’s continuous support for policy changes aimed at promoting educational equity and improving the education system. Such policy dialogues, he said, are an important step toward strengthening Pakistan’s education system and moving toward a fair and inclusive education system.
Dr. Zaigham Qadeer, Director of PIE’s Research Wing, informed the participants about education financing, the effective use of budgets, and the equitable distribution of resources across the provinces and educational levels in Pakistan.
During the panel discussion, distinguished panelists, including Qaisar Alam, Special Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education KPK, Izza Farooq, Senior Education Consultant at the World Bank, Dr. Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of I-SAPS, Amjad Saleemi, Regulatory Reforms Consultant, and Zahra Ahmed, Executive Director of the Pakistan Coalition for Education, shared their thoughts on bridging the educational financial gap, optimizing resource allocation, and building a strong, inclusive and fair education system.
