Govt taking practical steps to curb coronavirus: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to combat the coronavirus threat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said precautionary measures should be adopted to cope with this pandemic.

The minister said the government had launched awareness campaigns through different ministries to educate masses about the disease.

He urged the opposition parties to refrain from doing politics on coronavirus, rather give suggestions to control its outbreak.