UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Steps To Curb Coronavirus: Ali Muhammad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

Govt taking practical steps to curb coronavirus: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to combat the coronavirus threat.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking practical steps to combat the coronavirus threat.

Talking to a private news channel, he said precautionary measures should be adopted to cope with this pandemic.

The minister said the government had launched awareness campaigns through different ministries to educate masses about the disease.

He urged the opposition parties to refrain from doing politics on coronavirus, rather give suggestions to control its outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Super Rugby suspended after this weekend due to co ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Pakistani repatriated at Attari, Wagah borde ..

2 minutes ago

US Coronavirus Cases Reach 2,226, US Not at Peak Y ..

2 minutes ago

National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus hol ..

23 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal s ..

23 minutes ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.