Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmental pollution: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the incumbent government was taking practical steps to overcome environmental pollution,saying Clean and Green Pakistan programme was an initiative of PTI.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here and discussed various matters.

The CM emphasised that clean environment would be ensured for the coming generations through the steps being taken by the government,stated a hand out.

Usman Buzdar said the opposition was responsible for pushing polluted politics, but the people could not be deceived by the corrupt elements.He said the negative narrative of the opposition and PDM itself were badly rejected by the people.

Zartaj Gul said Usman Buzdar has given a new identity to south Punjab by accelerating the pace of development there. She said on the other hand the opposition was promoting their vested agenda,adding the looters, who played havoc with the country, were playing with lives of people.