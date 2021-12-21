UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Practical Steps To Promote Tourism: Hassan Khawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Tourism Hassan Khawar said on Tuesday the provincial government was taking practical steps for the promotion of tourism and the sector was being organised and strengthened

He was addressing a seminar, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) to create awareness about the sector, here.

He said that Punjab is rich in natural beauty and historical buildings, and there was dire need to exploits its international tourism potential and develop it as an industry. He appreciated the Unique Group's efforts for creating awareness among students about the sector and promoting it for development and prosperity of the province, and the country, at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Unique Group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that his educational institution would provide the best tourism opportunities to its students, in collaboration with the Punjab Tourism Department.

He said that starting establishment of youth clubs at the Unique Group of Institutions by the Tourism Department was an appreciative measure.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz said that the best facilities would be provided to all tourists by the TDCP.

A documentary was also shown about tourist resorts in Punjab.

General Manager Tourism Department Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Manager Tourism Saeed Ahmad, Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director ProfWaseem Anwar Chaudhry, Principal R&D Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Rizul Haq,teachers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

