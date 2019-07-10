Govt taking practical steps to resolve industrialists problems

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said the government was taking serious initiatives for resolving industrialists' problems and all the departments concerned were being directed to adopt business-friendly policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai has said the government was taking serious initiatives for resolving industrialists' problems and all the departments concerned were being directed to adopt business-friendly policies.

During a meeting with industrialists of district Kasur here on Wednesday, he said the process of industrialization was being accelerated with the consultation of industrialists and traders.

The Minister said that strategy was being evolved for overcoming the problems of poverty and unemployment by promoting industrialization.

Industrialists and traders are being facilitated by making tax system easy. Asif Nakai said that more steps were being taken for clubbing of tax.

Under the new industrial policy inspection-less system was being introduced which would greatly help industrialists, he said and added that self-created price-hike would not be tolerated and illegal profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.