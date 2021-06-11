UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Practical Steps To Root Out Corruption: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt taking practical steps to root out corruption: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Punjab Anti Corruption had made recoveries of Rs 222.85 billion from August 2018 to May 2021.

Talking to media here, she said that out of these recoveries government land worth Rs 193.8 billion had been retrieved from possession of land grabbing mafia.

She said that during the last three years incumbent government with the support of anti corruption made big achievements and took solid and practical steps against corruption.

Dr Firdous said, "18 persons have been arrested on matter related to leak of paper of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

" She further said that during the tenure of PML-N government 4,600 illegal recruitment were made in 12 universities of Punjab.

SACM said that during last three years of PML-N government 7,000 car were illegally registered in connivance with Excise department which caused a loss of Rs 3 billion to national exchequer.

Firdous Ashiq Awan appealed the Ulema and media to motivate people towards COVID-19 vaccination and added that government was going to set up vaccination desks for devotees at all Mazaars.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Car May August PPSC 2018 Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

21 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

21 minutes ago

Jhagra terms budget as 'pro-growth'

21 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Children in Ethiopia's Tigray Region a ..

21 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in A ..

1 hour ago

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.