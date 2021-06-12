Govt taking practical steps to root out corruption: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Punjab Anti Corruption had made recoveries of Rs 222.85 billion from August 2018 to May 2021.

Talking to media here, she said that out of these recoveries government land worth Rs 193.8 billion had been retrieved from possession of land grabbing mafia.

She said that during the last three years incumbent government with the support of anti corruption made big achievements and took solid and practical steps against corruption.

Dr Firdous said, "18 persons have been arrested on matter related to leak of paper of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

" She further said that during the tenure of PML-N government 4,600 illegal recruitment were made in 12 universities of Punjab.

SACM said that during last three years of PML-N government 7,000 car were illegally registered in connivance with Excise department which caused a loss of Rs 3 billion to national exchequer.

Firdous Ashiq Awan appealed the Ulema and media to motivate people towards COVID-19 vaccination and added that government was going to set up vaccination desks for devotees at all Mazaars.