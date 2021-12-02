UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Practical Steps To Tackle Smog: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:10 PM

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood has said that practical steps were being taken by the Punjab government to tackle smog adding every individual has to play proactive role in this regard

He was addressing a smog awareness seminar organized here on Thursday.

He said the government had introduced environment friendly zigzag technology to control the pollution caused by kilns and has also provided interest-free loans to kiln owners on easy installments for three years.

The minister said that tire burning has been completely banned while action was being taken against violators. He said everyone should participate in tree plantation campaign as trees were a source of clean air. The governmental steps would help in reducing smog situation, he added.

