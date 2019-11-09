UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Pragmatic Steps For Development Of Backward Districts: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for the development and prosperity of the backward districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for the development and prosperity of the backward districts.

He was talking to MPAs of different Constituencies at Chief Minister's Secretariat here. He said that role of elected public representatives is of utmost importance in opening new opportunities of development in all the districts of the province besides ensuring completion of developmental projects in a transparent way.

The chief minister stated that according to the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the sustainable development of underprivileged districts and provision of basic infrastructure would be ensured to common man of the society.

He said that PTI government has introduced merit and rule of law in the province which is in line with expectations of people adding " We have to ensure delivery of better services and facilities to the public".

He said Annual Development Program has been designed to suit the needs of all the districts while uniform development of KP is vision of incumbent government. He said that provincial government has focused health and education sector and practical steps are being taken to make these departments fully functional.

Mahmood Khan said that integrated development strategies have been formulated to develop and mainstream newly merged Districts and developmental schemes of these areas would be completed on priority basis.

