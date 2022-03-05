Govt taking pragmatic steps to resolve issues of business community: Ayub Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), Muhammad Ayub Afridi here on Saturday assured the businessmen to resolve their issues relating to Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) and Working Welfare Board, saying that the incumbent government was keenly taking pragmatic steps to woo foreign investments in the country.

He was speaking to the members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during a meeting chaired by the SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad at the Chamber's House. On the occasion, the Chamber's Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Director General EOBI Islamabad Zulfiqar Ali, Director/Regional Head Ashfaq Muhmood, executive members Naeem Qasmi, Waqar Ahmad, S Minhajuddin, former senior vice president Shuja Muhammad, and Ishtiaq Muhammad, Aqib Ismail, Asim Shehzad, Wahid Arif Awan, Farman Khan, Nisar Ahmad, Shah Fahad, Muhammad Shoaib, industrialists and traders were present.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to form a joint committee to sort out workable and viable solutions to the issues pertaining to the Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare board as well as Overseas Pakistanis Investors. The body will consist of representatives from relevant government departments and members of the Sarhad Chamber.

Earlier, the participants offered prayers for the martyred in yesterday's suicide blast in Peshawar and expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the beavered families. The House on the occasion, also condemned the Peshawar blast that killed 57 persons with more than 200 injured.

Ayub Afridi said the relevant laws had been amended to bound courts/legal forums to decide cases regarding EOBI and WWB within a period of 180 days. He emphasized that the incumbent government was keen to resolve issues of investors and overseas Pakistanis. He said the issue related to overseas Pakistanis regarding their lands and Qabza mafia would be decided by the courts within 180 days.

The PM's aide informed that the government has been sanctioned to provide Rs300,000/- as interest-free loans to overseas Pakistanis and that would be returned through installment in three years' time.

He stressed the need for making joint efforts of relevant institutions and chambers to sort out solutions to the issues of the business community that would also remove trust deficit and create friendly-environment between them.

The Advisor disclosed that a comprehensive system and a proper mechanism would be introduced very shortly through which data of factories employees and their workers would be digitized in order to resolve their issues promptly, especially registration on one system.

Ayub Afridi said the incumbent government had honored overseas Pakistanis with awards and given due status and respect, because they have made enormous contributions in the development of the national economy.

In order to avoid unnecessary inquiries, arrests, litigation and court cases, the PM's aide stressed on close collaboration between government's relevant departments, business community and stakeholders to develop harmony among them and to resolve issues with mutual consensus and consultation.

Earlier in his inaugural speech, Hasnain Khurshid highlighted the businessmen issues, EOBI and Workers Welfare Board and demanded the uniform system and rates should be enforced regarding contribution Workers Welfare Fund for factories employees and their workers. On the occasion, he raised the issues of growing lawlessness and poor security arrangements in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

The SCCI chief demanded of the government to announce a fresh special fiscal relief package for terrorism and Covid-19 affected business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malik Niaz Ahmad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad and others also spoke on the occasion and pointed out a number of issues relating to EOBI and Workers Welfare Board and gave proposals for its amicable resolution.