Govt Taking Pragmatic Steps To Tackle Inflation, Stabilize Foreign Exchange:Shaukat Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:42 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle the inflation, stabilize foreign exchange and increase productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said the government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle the inflation, stabilize foreign exchange and increase productivity.

Adviser stressed that priority sectors such as modernization of agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and industry were vital for increase in exports and economic growth.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with renowned International Economist, Dr. Arthur B. Laffer at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

Members of American business Council, Secretary Finance and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Welcoming Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, the Adviser highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and briefed on the steps taken by the present government to address the challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan and put it on the path of progress and growth.

In meeting Dr. Arthur B. Laffer appreciated the efforts taken by the present government in various sectors for economic progress and development.

Citing examples from USA, Turkey and China in achieving economic stability, he suggested key economic reforms to boost prosperity and economic growth in Pakistan.

He cited great potential in accelerated privatization, simplification of taxes and strengthens of exchange rate to push economy forward.

Adviser applauded Dr. Arthur's suggestions in the realm of economy and valuable support for bringing economic progress in Pakistan.

