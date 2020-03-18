Govt taking preventive measures against coronavirus: Dr Orooj

Director Health of Islamabad Dr Hasan Orooj Wednesday said the government was taking preventive measures against coronavirus to control it from spreading at massive level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Health of Islamabad Dr Hasan Orooj Wednesday said the government was taking preventive measures against coronavirus to control it from spreading at massive level.

Talking to ptv, he said coronavirus was a different type of virus and there was no vaccination available against it throughout the world.

He said the government had established isolation wards in all government hospitals to provide treatment of those who were effected from the disease.

Dr Hasan Orooj said there was dire need of cooperation between the government and people for facing this dangerous virus because only government could not combat it.

Replying to a question, he said the government had constituted Multi Dimensional Compositions teams on air ports who were capable to provide testing, screening and other facilities for those passengers who were coming out side of the country.

He urged that people should adopt precautionary measures against the virus and avoid to shake hands with each others and attending gatherings, adding the government and people should have to follow the SOPs of World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the pandemic.

He said corona virus symptoms appeared during 14 days so suspected persons should be transfered in quarantine centers because quarantine was the back bone of recovering the disease, adding that China had controlled on this virus by adopting precautionary steps and quarantine the effected people.

The DG health said prisoners in jails was a big issue so the government should have to think over the matter to control spreading of this pandemic among them.