Govt taking preventive measures against coronavirus: Dr Orooj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Health Department, Dr Hasan Orooj has said the government was taking preventive measures against coronavirus to control it from spreading at massive level.

Talking to ptv, he said coronavirus was a different type of virus and there was no vaccination available against it throughout the world.

He said the government had established isolation wards in all government hospitals around the country to provide treatment of those who were effected from the disease.

DG Health said there was dire need of cooperation between the government and the people for coping with dangerous virus because only the government could not combat it alone.

Replying to a question, he said the government had deputed Multi Dimensional Compositions teams at air ports which were capable to provide testing, screening and other facilities for those passengers who were arriving from abroad.

He urged that the people should adopt precautionary measures against the virus and avoid to shake hands with among others.

The government and the people should have to follow the SOPs of World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the pandemic.

He said coronavirus symptoms appeared during 14 days so suspected persons should be transferred in quarantine centers because quarantine was the back bone of recovering the disease, adding that China had controlled on this virus by adopting precautionary steps and quarantine the effected people.

The DG health expressed his fear that prisoners in jails was a big issue so the government should have to think as how to control spreading of this pandemic among them.

